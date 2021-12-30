Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 996 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

