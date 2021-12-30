Bitcoin Atom 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $273.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0839 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $273.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 80.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

