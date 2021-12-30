JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0556 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 6% against the US dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $405.97 million and $332.24 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.88 or 0.07817830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00073452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,565.26 or 0.99777179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007950 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.