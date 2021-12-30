Helix (HLIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $149,149.83

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Helix has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $149,149.83 and $10.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00031919 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Helix

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

