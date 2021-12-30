Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

