Platform Technology Partners Increases Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Chewy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,283,000 after acquiring an additional 184,226 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Chewy by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,573,000 after buying an additional 232,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after buying an additional 245,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,491,000 after buying an additional 78,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.81.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $57.81 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,890.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.