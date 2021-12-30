Platform Technology Partners Acquires 14,755 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in PLBY Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $7,201,407.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

