Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,502 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $24,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

AQN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

