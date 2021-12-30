Citizens & Northern Corp Acquires 696 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,288,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,995,000 after acquiring an additional 160,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.