Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 51,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000.

HESM opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $915.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.00. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HESM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

