Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $68.81

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and traded as high as $72.23. Atlanticus shares last traded at $70.73, with a volume of 97,722 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATLC. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $1.10. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. The firm had revenue of $203.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $304,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $949,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,312. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 575.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth $1,797,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.