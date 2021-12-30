Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 141,374 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RIBS)

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of southern-food themed restaurants. It manages Carve Barbecue and Southern Hospitality restaurant branches. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

