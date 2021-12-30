Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.19

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and traded as high as $80.00. Moog shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 387 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Moog from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $724.29 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

