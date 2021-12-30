Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,346.50 ($18.10).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.09) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.15) to GBX 1,450 ($19.49) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.61) to GBX 1,400 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.38) to GBX 1,100 ($14.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,383 ($18.59) to GBX 1,477 ($19.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Electrocomponents stock traded down GBX 7.30 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,234.41 ($16.59). 258,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,948. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of GBX 12.25 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,276 ($17.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,189.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,100.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

