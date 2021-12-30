Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.78

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and traded as high as $8.81. Navigator shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 58,188 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $500.25 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Navigator by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

