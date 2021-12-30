Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report $5.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.12 billion and the highest is $5.39 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $18.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

