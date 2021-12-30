Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report $102.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.00 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $98.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $418.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.43 million to $418.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $432.09 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $436.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lawson Products by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 384.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 143.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 118,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $53.06. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $62.10.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

