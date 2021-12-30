Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.56. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,910,958 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 269.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Inpixon by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 106,962 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inpixon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inpixon by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 446,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inpixon by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

