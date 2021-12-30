Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.13

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.86. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 180,306 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $126.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.38.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 208.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter.
About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
