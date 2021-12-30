Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $124.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 221.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.24. 4,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.08.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

