Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CVLT. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.10. 1,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,472. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.62. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

