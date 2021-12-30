NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives $34.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

NGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 7,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.81.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $1,515,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

