Analysts Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 96,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Coty by 111,779.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after buying an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

