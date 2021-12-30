$5.50 Million in Sales Expected for MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) will announce sales of $5.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.49 million to $5.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year sales of $21.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $22.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.64 million, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MDxHealth.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDXH. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MDXH traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $9.88. 9,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,966. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.