Rainicorn (RAINI) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $33.61 million and approximately $357,586.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.85 or 0.07780858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00073526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,564.92 or 1.00029852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

