Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $132.19 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $138.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.01.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

