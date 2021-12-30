Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys Shares of 26,842 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $56.16 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

