Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 1,040,400 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,040,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,108,000. DT Midstream makes up 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $24,923,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTM opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

