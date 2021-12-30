Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Stake Trimmed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,945,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258,044 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure accounts for approximately 3.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.76% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $101,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,483,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AY opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -276.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

