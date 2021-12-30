Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 60,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $47.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.