Platform Technology Partners Has $266,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $156.37 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.08. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

