Platform Technology Partners Has $557,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Platform Technology Partners cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $168.59 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

