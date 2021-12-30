Platform Technology Partners Sells 246 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Platform Technology Partners cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital International Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $201,455,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.57. The firm has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $103.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

