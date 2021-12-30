Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $68,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $842.00 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 177.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $809.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $815.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

