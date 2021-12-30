TCTC Holdings LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

IVV opened at $479.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $480.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

