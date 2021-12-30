Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 5,607 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $110.69 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.30.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

