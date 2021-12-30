Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 146.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.