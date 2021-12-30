Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.44

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

