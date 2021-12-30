Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 832,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 9,061,555 shares.The stock last traded at $8.07 and had previously closed at $8.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

