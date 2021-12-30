Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 2.6%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 101,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,337,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 4.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,539,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

