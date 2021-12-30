Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.49 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $218.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.14. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

