Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $141.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

