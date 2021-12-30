CUE Protocol Price Tops $14.67 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $14.67 or 0.00030796 BTC on exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $111,708.18 and $438.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058781 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,700.21 or 0.07770083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00073483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,496.48 or 0.99738022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007849 BTC.

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

