Meme Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00283228 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010603 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003389 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015537 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

