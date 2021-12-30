AppHarvest (APPH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ: APPH) recently:

12/22/2021 – AppHarvest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

12/21/2021 – AppHarvest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

12/15/2021 – AppHarvest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

12/14/2021 – AppHarvest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

12/9/2021 – AppHarvest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

12/1/2021 – AppHarvest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

11/29/2021 – AppHarvest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

11/25/2021 – AppHarvest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

11/15/2021 – AppHarvest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Shares of AppHarvest stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,914. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get AppHarvest Inc alerts:

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AppHarvest by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in AppHarvest by 42.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,617 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 94.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.