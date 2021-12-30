Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.60

Shares of Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and traded as low as $12.45. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 37,041 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 5.10%.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.