CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.90

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.84. CaixaBank shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 414,866 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAIXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.