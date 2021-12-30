Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.66

Shares of Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.59. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 9,996 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

Parks! America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKA)

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in United States, through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri Park segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

