Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $171.21 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

