The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 33.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

NYSE DIS opened at $154.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

